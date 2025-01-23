Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $428.00 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

