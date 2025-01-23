Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

