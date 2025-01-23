Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.35.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $771.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.16. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $581.70 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.37 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

