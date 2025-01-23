Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,848 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clear Secure were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE YOU opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

