Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

FTGS opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

