Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGNG opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

