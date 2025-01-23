Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,273,000 after purchasing an additional 194,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSE UL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

