Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after buying an additional 711,253 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
MDYG opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $95.51.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
