Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after buying an additional 711,253 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MDYG opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.