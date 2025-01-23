Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

