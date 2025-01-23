Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

