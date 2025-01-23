Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SEA were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 788.77 and a beta of 1.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

