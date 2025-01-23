Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $344,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.93 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.03.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

