Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $379,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.07.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $204.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.22. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,956 shares in the company, valued at $58,047,957.24. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.