Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $381,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

