Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $393,000 Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

