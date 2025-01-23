Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.