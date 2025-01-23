Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $92.67 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

