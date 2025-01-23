Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $428,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $783.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $773.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $574.09 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

