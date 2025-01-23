Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 835,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after buying an additional 95,769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.8 %

GNL opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

