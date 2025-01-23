Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $112,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 102.2% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

Several research analysts have commented on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $338,199.16. The trade was a 76.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $116,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $647,211.82. This trade represents a 15.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,896 shares of company stock worth $4,957,139. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.45.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

