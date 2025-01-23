Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.80 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $343.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.