Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $274.64 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $219.73 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

