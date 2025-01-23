Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $396,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDEC stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (GDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.