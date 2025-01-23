Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $396,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GDEC stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile
The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (GDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.