Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 114 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.87.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $390.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.73 and its 200 day moving average is $464.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

