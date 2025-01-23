Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 183.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $535.70 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.07 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

