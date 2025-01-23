Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,479,000 after buying an additional 1,399,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.