Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARM were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in ARM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 299.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

