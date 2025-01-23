Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,196 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.83.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This trade represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 175,101 shares in the company, valued at $35,598,033.30. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,489 shares of company stock valued at $111,724,097. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $295.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

