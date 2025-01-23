Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,292 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

