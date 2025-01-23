Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,635 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

