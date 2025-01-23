Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 429 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.14 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

