Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 48 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after buying an additional 335,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $544.70 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

