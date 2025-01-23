Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 530 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sysco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,410,000 after acquiring an additional 422,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,789,000 after acquiring an additional 375,409 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.