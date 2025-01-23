Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,986 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.