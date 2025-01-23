Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. This represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

