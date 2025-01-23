Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. This represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

