Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

