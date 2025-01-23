Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLQM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,859,000 after buying an additional 527,519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 711,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,615,000 after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQM opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $679.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.