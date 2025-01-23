Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 811.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

