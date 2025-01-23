Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.