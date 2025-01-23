Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.4304 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

