Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.