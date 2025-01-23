Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,887 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.6 %

MOS opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.