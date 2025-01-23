Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 82.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $460,674.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,934.76. This represents a 15.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

