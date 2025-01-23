Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.84 ($4.15) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.11). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.11), with a volume of 72,428 shares.

Audioboom Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.72 million, a PE ratio of -848.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($17,973.66). Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

