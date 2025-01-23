AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 205.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,326.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,142.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,672.31 and a 1 year high of $3,416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

