Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.79 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.21). Bango shares last traded at GBX 98.13 ($1.21), with a volume of 487,050 shares trading hands.

Bango Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bango

In other news, insider Paul Larbey acquired 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £24,974.32 ($30,745.19). 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

