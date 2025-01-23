Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.