Barclays Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

TSN stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.