Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.26. Barloworld shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Barloworld Stock Down 14.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.1718 dividend. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

