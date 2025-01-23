Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,740 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

